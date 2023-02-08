Markets

A.P. Moller - Maersk Q4 Profit Declines

February 08, 2023 — 02:21 am EST

(RTTNews) - A.P. Moller - Maersk (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) reported that its share of profit for the fourth quarter was $4.95 billion compared to $6.09 billion, a year ago. Underlying profit was $4.9 billion compared to $6.3 billion. Underlying EBIT was $5.00 billion compared to $6.80 billion.

The company noted that its results were mainly affected by lower volumes caused by a weakening customer demand which triggered an easing of congestions and operational bottlenecks.

Revenue decreased to $17.8 billion from $18.5 billion, prior year, mainly due to a decrease in Ocean. The decrease in Ocean was driven by lower volumes and lower loaded freight rates.

