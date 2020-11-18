Markets

A.P. Moller-Maersk Q3 Profit From Cont. Ops. Rises; Revenue Down 1.4%

(RTTNews) - A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) reported that the company's share of profit for the third quarter was $927 million compared to $506 million, prior year. A total restructuring charge of $105 million was recorded in relation to the organisational changes announced on 1 September 2020. EBITDA increased by 39% to $2.3 billion. EBITDA before restructuring and integration costs was $2.4 billion, for the quarter. Underlying profit from continuing operations increased to $1.04 billion from $452 million.

Third quarter revenue declined year-on-year to $9.92 billion from $10.05 billion. Revenue decreased by 1.4% mainly driven by a volume decrease of 3.6% in Ocean and 3.7% in gateway terminals, partially offset by a revenue increase in Logistics & Services of 11% due to acquisitions.

Full-year EBITDA is anticipated in the range of $8.0 billion - $8.5 billion, before restructuring and integration costs, compared to previous guidance of $7.5 billion-$8.0 billion.

The Board has decided to start a share buy-back programme of around $1.6 billion. The buy-back programme will run from December 2020 and over a period of up to 15 months.

