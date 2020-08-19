Markets

A.P. Moller-Maersk Q2 Profit Rises; Revenue Down 6.5% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) reported that its second quarter profit from continuing operations increased year-on-year to $443 million from $154 million. EBITDA increased improved by 25% to $1.7 billion. Underlying profit from continuing operations was $359 million compared to $134 million.

Second quarter revenue decreased by 6.5% to $9.0 billion, mainly driven by a volume decrease of 16% in Ocean and 14% in gateway terminals, partially offset by increased freight rates and increased revenue per move in Terminals.

CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Søren Skou, said: "As expected, the second quarter was materially impacted by COVID-19. Our operating earnings improved by 25%, driven by strong cost performance across all our businesses, lower fuel prices and higher freight rates in Ocean and increased profitability in Logistics & Services."

For fiscal 2020, the company reinstated guidance with EBITDA expectations between $6.0 billion to $7.0 billion, compared to the initial full-year guidance of an EBITDA around $5.5 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular