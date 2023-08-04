A.P. Moller - Maersk Q2 Profit Declines; Raises FY Financial Outlook

(RTTNews) - A.P. Moller - Maersk (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) reported that its share of second quarter profit was $1.4 billion compared to $8.6 billion, prior year. Underlying profit declined to $1.3 billion from $8.5 billion, last year.

Second quarter revenue decreased to $13.0 billion from $21.6 billion, prior year. Ocean revenue decreased to $8.7 billion from $17.4 billion, driven by a decrease in freight rates and loaded volumes.

For 2023, the company now expects EBITDA underlying in a range of $9.5 billion - $11.0 billion, revised from prior guidance range of $8.0 billion - $11.0 billion. EBIT underlying is now expected in a range of $3.5 billion - $5.0 billion, revised from prior guidance range of $2.0 billion - $5.0 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

