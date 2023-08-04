News & Insights

Markets

A.P. Moller - Maersk Q2 Profit Declines; Raises FY Financial Outlook

August 04, 2023 — 02:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - A.P. Moller - Maersk (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) reported that its share of second quarter profit was $1.4 billion compared to $8.6 billion, prior year. Underlying profit declined to $1.3 billion from $8.5 billion, last year.

Second quarter revenue decreased to $13.0 billion from $21.6 billion, prior year. Ocean revenue decreased to $8.7 billion from $17.4 billion, driven by a decrease in freight rates and loaded volumes.

For 2023, the company now expects EBITDA underlying in a range of $9.5 billion - $11.0 billion, revised from prior guidance range of $8.0 billion - $11.0 billion. EBIT underlying is now expected in a range of $3.5 billion - $5.0 billion, revised from prior guidance range of $2.0 billion - $5.0 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.