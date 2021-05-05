A.P. Moller - Maersk Q1 Profit Rises; Revenue Up 30% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - A.P. Moller - Maersk (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) reported first quarter A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S' share of net income of $2.7 billion compared to $197 million, previous year. EBITDA increased to $4.0 billion from $1.5 billion. Underlying profit increased to $2.7 billion from $197 million.

First quarter revenue increased by 30% to $12.4 billion from $9.6 billion, prior year. Revenue growth was driven by an increase in Ocean of 31%, while revenue increased in Logistics & Services by 42%.

The Board of Directors has decided to accelerate the remaining share buy-back programme to be completed within the next five months.

