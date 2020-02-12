A.P. Møller - Mærsk Names Patrick Jany CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) announced the appointment of Patrick Jany as Chief Financial Officer, effective 1 May 2020. He will also become a member of the Executive Board. Patrick Jany joins the company from Clariant AG, Switzerland, where he was member of the Executive Committee and CFO. Jany had been with Clariant AG for 25 years.

A.P. Møller - Mærsk stated that its Executive Board will consist of CEO Søren Skou, CFO Patrick Jany, Vincent Clerc, Morten Engelstoft, and Henriette Hallberg Thygesen.

