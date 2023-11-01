A.P. Moller - Maersk AS - ADR (AMKBY) Price Target Increased by 95.01% to 215.28

The average one-year price target for A.P. Moller - Maersk AS - ADR (OTC:AMKBY) has been revised to 215.28 / share. This is an increase of 95.01% from the prior estimate of 110.39 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -322.70 to a high of 1,268.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,484.35% from the latest reported closing price of 8.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in A.P. Moller - Maersk AS - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMKBY is 0.12%, an increase of 5.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 65.66% to 280K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ativo Capital Management holds 81K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKBY by 8.29% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 79K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 8.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKBY by 16.40% over the last quarter.

APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 36K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 34K shares.

Fulton Bank, N.a. holds 33K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 30.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMKBY by 56.68% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.