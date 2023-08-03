A.P. Moller - Maersk AS - ADR (AMKBY) Price Target Decreased by 101.97% to -6.33

The average one-year price target for A.P. Moller - Maersk AS - ADR (OTC:AMKBY) has been revised to -6.33 / share. This is an decrease of 101.97% from the prior estimate of 320.76 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -680.51 to a high of 1,105.48 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 162.22% from the latest reported closing price of 10.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in A.P. Moller - Maersk AS - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMKBY is 0.12%, a decrease of 27.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.08% to 816K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 293K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares, representing an increase of 13.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMKBY by 11.07% over the last quarter.

Todd Asset Management holds 293K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares, representing an increase of 13.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMKBY by 32.99% over the last quarter.

Ativo Capital Management holds 87K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing a decrease of 7.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMKBY by 27.36% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 72K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fulton Bank, N.a. holds 43K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMKBY by 9.23% over the last quarter.

