A.P. Møller - Mærsk Announces Acquisition Of LF Logistics - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) has agreed to acquire 100% of the shares in LF Logistics Holdings Limited in an all-cash deal. The enterprise value of the deal is $3.6 billion including post-IFRS 16 lease liabilities. An earn-out with a total value of up to $160 million related to future financial performance is also part of the deal.

LF Logistics is a private Hong Kong based company owned by Li & Fung and Temasek Holdings that focuses on providing contract logistics solutions to customers in Asia-Pacific. Maersk will also enter a strategic partnership with Li & Fung to develop logistic solutions.

