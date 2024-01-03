A.P. Moller-Maersk (AMKBY) Soars 7.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

A.P. Moller-Maersk (AMKBY) shares soared 7.2% in the last trading session to close at $9.56. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 12.7% gain over the past four weeks.

The stockprice appreciation followed an upgrade of the Maersk stock by Goldman Sachs to neutral from sell. The company has suspended shipping in Red Sea until further notice due to a recent attack from Houthi rebels.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.20 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -766.7%. Revenues are expected to be $11.32 billion, down 36.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For A.P. Moller-Maersk, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AMKBY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A.P. Moller-Maersk belongs to the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry. Another stock from the same industry, Nordic American Tankers (NAT), closed the last trading session 2.1% higher at $4.29. Over the past month, NAT has returned 5.3%.

Nordic American Tankers' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.14. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -17.7%. Nordic American Tankers currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

