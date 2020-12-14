A.P. Moller Holding to acquire food packaging firm Faerch in $2.3 bln deal

COPENHAGEN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A.P. Moller Holding, which controls Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk MAERSKb.CO, will buy Danish food packaging company Faerch Group in a deal valued at around 1.9 billion euros ($2.3 billion), it said on Monday.

The acquisition, from private equity firm Advent International, is pending approval by competition authorities, A.P. Moller Holding said in a press release on Monday.

(Reporting by Tim Barsoe; Editing by Jan Harvey)

