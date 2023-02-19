A.P. Moller Group plans $750 mln infrastructure investments in South, Southeast Asia

February 19, 2023 — 08:49 pm EST

Written by Anshuman Daga for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Feb 20 (Reuters) - A.P. Moller Capital, the asset management unit of Danish transportation and logistics giant A.P. Moller Group, said on Monday it aims to invest more than $750 million in infrastructure platforms in South and Southeast Asia.

The investment firm said in a statement it had set up an office in Singapore and plans to expand its investments in high growth markets.

