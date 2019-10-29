A.O. Smith Slashes FY19 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) slashed its adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2019, reflecting a projected decline in China sales.

For fiscal 2019, the company slashed its adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $2.25 to $2.28 per share from the prior range of $2.35 to $2.41 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.35 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also said it projects full year China sales to decline 19 percent in local currency and 23 percent in U.S. dollars.

Previously, the company expected full year China sales to be down between 16 and 17 percent year-over-year in local currency terms and 19 and 20 percent after a three percentage point currency headwind.

