A.O. Smith Guides FY20 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) initiated adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2020, which excludes the potential impact to its businesses from the developing coronavirus originating in China.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.40 to $2.50 per share on sales growth between 4.5 and 5.5 percent. The midpoint of the earnings guidance represents a ten percent increase over 2019 earnings per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.48 per share on sales growth of 2.0 percent to $3.08 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

