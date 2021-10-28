A.O. Smith Corp Reveals Gain In Q3 Earnings, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $131.6 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $105.4 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.3% to $914.6 million from $760.0 million last year.

A.O. Smith Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $131.6 Mln. vs. $105.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.82 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q3): $914.6 Mln vs. $760.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.86 - $2.90 Full year revenue guidance: $3,474 - $3,503 Mln

