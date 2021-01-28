A.O. Smith Corp Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $120.0 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $91.3 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, A.O. Smith Corp reported adjusted earnings of $120.0 million or $0.74 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $834.5 million from $750.9 million last year.

A.O. Smith Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $120.0 Mln. vs. $91.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.74 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q4): $834.5 Mln vs. $750.9 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.