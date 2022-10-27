A.O. Smith Corp Q3 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $109.8 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $131.6 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, A.O. Smith Corp reported adjusted earnings of $106.6 million or $0.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $874.2 million from $914.6 million last year.

A.O. Smith Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $109.8 Mln. vs. $131.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.71 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.69 -Revenue (Q3): $874.2 Mln vs. $914.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.05 - $3.15

