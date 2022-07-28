A.O. Smith Corp Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $126.2 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $118.2 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, A.O. Smith Corp reported adjusted earnings of $128.5 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $965.9 million from $859.8 million last year.

A.O. Smith Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $126.2 Mln. vs. $118.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.81 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q2): $965.9 Mln vs. $859.8 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.35 - $3.55 Full year revenue guidance: $3,960 - $4,035 Mln

