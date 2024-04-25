A.O. Smith Corp Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $147.6 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $126.9 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, A.O. Smith Corp reported adjusted earnings of $147.6 million or $1.00 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $978.8 million from $966.4 million last year.

A.O. Smith Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $147.6 Mln. vs. $126.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.00 vs. $0.84 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $978.8 Mln vs. $966.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.90 - $4.15 Full year revenue guidance: $3.97bln - $4.05bln

