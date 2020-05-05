A.O. Smith Corp Q1 Earnings Decline

(RTTNews) - A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) released a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit totaled $51.7 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $89.3 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.9% to $636.9 million from $748.2 million last year.

A.O. Smith Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $51.7 Mln. vs. $89.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.32 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q1): $636.9 Mln vs. $748.2 Mln last year.

