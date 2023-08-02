A.O. Smith (AOS) Price Target Increased by 6.14% to 77.14

The average one-year price target for A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) has been revised to 77.14 / share. This is an increase of 6.14% from the prior estimate of 72.68 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 62.62 to a high of 91.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.21% from the latest reported closing price of 72.63 / share.

A.O. Smith Declares $0.30 Dividend

On July 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023 will receive the payment on August 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $72.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.81%, the lowest has been 1.21%, and the highest has been 2.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1129 funds or institutions reporting positions in A.O. Smith. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOS is 0.21%, an increase of 1.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 123,809K shares. The put/call ratio of AOS is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impax Asset Management Group holds 4,013K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,067K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 11.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,866K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,854K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 11.91% over the last quarter.

Brown Brothers Harriman holds 3,402K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,443K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 6.58% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,271K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,269K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 16.03% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,961K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,933K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 13.09% over the last quarter.

A.O. Smith Background Information

A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. The Company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment and air purification products.

