A.O. Smith (AOS) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

A.O. Smith (AOS) closed the most recent trading day at $66.30, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of water heaters and boilers had gained 1.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 1.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from A.O. Smith as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. On that day, A.O. Smith is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $964.76 million, up 25.46% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.54 per share and revenue of $4.13 billion, which would represent changes of +19.59% and +16.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for A.O. Smith. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.28% lower. A.O. Smith is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, A.O. Smith is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.01, which means A.O. Smith is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that AOS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

