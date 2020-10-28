A.O Smith Corporation (AOS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

A.O Smith Corporation (AOS) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AOS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $53.03, the dividend yield is 1.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AOS was $53.03, representing a -8.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.05 and a 56.87% increase over the 52 week low of $33.81.

AOS is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Sony Corp Ord (SNE) and General Electric Company (GE). AOS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.83. Zacks Investment Research reports AOS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -16.22%, compared to an industry average of -7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AOS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AOS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AOS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PHO with an increase of 8.17% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AOS at 4.09%.

