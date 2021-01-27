A.O Smith Corporation (AOS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

A.O Smith Corporation (AOS) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AOS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AOS was $54.49, representing a -7.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.97 and a 61.19% increase over the 52 week low of $33.81.

AOS is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Sony Corp Ord (SNE) and General Electric Company (GE). AOS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.95. Zacks Investment Research reports AOS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -9.51%, compared to an industry average of -4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AOS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

