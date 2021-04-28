A.O Smith Corporation (AOS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

A.O Smith Corporation (AOS) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AOS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AOS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $68.12, the dividend yield is 1.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AOS was $68.12, representing a -2.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.13 and a 76.89% increase over the 52 week low of $38.51.

AOS is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). AOS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.13. Zacks Investment Research reports AOS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.98%, compared to an industry average of 21.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AOS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AOS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AOS as a top-10 holding:

Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA)

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

ETF Series Solutions (KNG)

OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OUSM with an increase of 19.34% over the last 100 days. AQWA has the highest percent weighting of AOS at 4.36%.

