a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for a.k.a. Brands Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.047 = US$28m ÷ (US$699m - US$109m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, a.k.a. Brands Holding has an ROCE of 4.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Online Retail industry average of 14%. NYSE:AKA Return on Capital Employed September 27th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for a.k.a. Brands Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering a.k.a. Brands Holding here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For a.k.a. Brands Holding Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at a.k.a. Brands Holding, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 9.2% over the last two years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that a.k.a. Brands Holding is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. But since the stock has dived 85% in the last year, there could be other drivers that are influencing the business' outlook. Regardless, reinvestment can pay off in the long run, so we think astute investors may want to look further into this stock.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for a.k.a. Brands Holding that we think you should be aware of.

While a.k.a. Brands Holding isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

