a.k.a. Brands Holding (AKA) Price Target Increased by 6.29% to 11.38

The average one-year price target for a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) has been revised to 11.38 / share. This is an increase of 6.29% from the prior estimate of 10.71 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.85 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 74.32% from the latest reported closing price of 6.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in a.k.a. Brands Holding. This is a decrease of 72 owner(s) or 61.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKA is 0.02%, a decrease of 33.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.22% to 71,275K shares. The put/call ratio of AKA is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Summit Partners L P holds 68,756K shares representing 643.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,758K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKA by 52.15% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 444K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing an increase of 78.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKA by 298.89% over the last quarter.

Fund 1 Investments holds 395K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Y-Intercept holds 392K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 306K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in 2018, a.k.a. Brands is a brand accelerator of direct-to-consumer fashion brands for the next generation. Each brand in the a.k.a. portfolio is customer obsessed, curates quality exclusive merchandise, creates authentic and inspiring social content and targets a distinct Gen Z and millennial audience. a.k.a. Brands leverages its next-generation retail platform to help each brand accelerate its growth, scale in new markets and enhance its profitability. Current brands in the a.k.a. Brands portfolio include Princess Polly, Culture Kings, mnml, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls.

