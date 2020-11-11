A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $1.58, the dividend yield is 10.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AHC was $1.58, representing a -56.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.65 and a 22.48% increase over the 52 week low of $1.29.

AHC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as News Corporation (NWS) and News Corporation (NWSA). AHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.29.

