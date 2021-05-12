A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2.05, the dividend yield is 7.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AHC was $2.05, representing a -35.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.16 and a 55.3% increase over the 52 week low of $1.32.

AHC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as New York Times Company (NYT) and Meredith Corporation (MDP). AHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.37.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AHC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

