A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AHC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of AHC was $2.48, representing a -21.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.16 and a 92.25% increase over the 52 week low of $1.29.

AHC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as News Corporation (NWSA) and News Corporation (NWS). AHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.29.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AHC Dividend History page.

