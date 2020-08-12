A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $1.73, the dividend yield is 9.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AHC was $1.73, representing a -54.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.83 and a 34.11% increase over the 52 week low of $1.29.

AHC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as News Corporation (NWS) and News Corporation (NWSA).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AHC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.