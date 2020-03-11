A.G. BARR Retains Rights For Rockstar Brand In UK, Ireland And Europe

(RTTNews) - Responding to PepsiCo To Acquire Rockstar statement, A.G. BARR plc (BAG.L) said Wednesday that it retains the exclusive distribution rights for the Rockstar brand in the UK, Ireland and certain European territories. A.G. BARR has been a franchise partner of Rockstar since 2007.

A.G. BARR has a long term contract, extending for several years, for the manufacture and sale of the Rockstar energy brand, which contributes about 8% of the Group's sales volumes.

Earlier today, PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) said it agreed to acquire energy drink maker Rockstar Energy Beverages for $3.85 billion. Rockstar products are available in over 30 flavors at convenience and grocery outlets in over 30 countries.

PepsiCo has been a distribution partner for Rockstar in North America since 2009.

