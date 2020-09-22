A.G. Barr profit sinks as Irn-Bru loses fizz to pandemic

Corrects to "fell" from "rose" in second paragraph

Sept 22 (Reuters) - A.G. Barr BAG.L, best known for Scottish fizzy drink Irn-Bru, reported a near 63% slump in half-year profit on Tuesday, as coronavirus-related lockdowns sapped demand for its products.

The soft drinks maker said profit before tax fell to 5.1 million pounds for the six months ended July 2020, compared with 13.5 million pounds a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)

