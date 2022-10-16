A. O. Smith's (NYSE:AOS) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 7.1% on the 15th of November to $0.30, up from last year's comparable payment of $0.28. This makes the dividend yield 2.3%, which is above the industry average.

A. O. Smith's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, A. O. Smith's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 9.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 36% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

A. O. Smith Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.16 total annually to $1.12. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that A. O. Smith has grown earnings per share at 11% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for A. O. Smith's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

A. O. Smith Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 13 analysts we track are forecasting for A. O. Smith for free with public analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

