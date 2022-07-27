A. O. Smith's (NYSE:AOS) investors will be pleased with their notable 37% return over the last three years

You can receive the average market return by buying a low-cost index fund. But you can make superior returns by picking better-than average stocks. To wit, A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) shares are up 30% in three years, besting the market return. In contrast, the stock is actually down 16% in the last year, suggesting a lack of positive momentum.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, A. O. Smith achieved compound earnings per share growth of 8.4% per year. We note that the 9% yearly (average) share price gain isn't too far from the EPS growth rate. Coincidence? Probably not. This observation indicates that the market's attitude to the business hasn't changed all that much. Au contraire, the share price change has arguably mimicked the EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:AOS Earnings Per Share Growth July 27th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for A. O. Smith the TSR over the last 3 years was 37%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

A. O. Smith shareholders are down 14% over twelve months (even including dividends), which isn't far from the market return of -15%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 4%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data remains strong, and the share price is simply down on sentiment, then this could be an opportunity worth investigating. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with A. O. Smith .

A. O. Smith is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

