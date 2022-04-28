A. O. Smith's (AOS) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

A. O. Smith Corporation AOS has reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2022 results, wherein adjusted earnings of 77 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents. The bottom line also increased 30.5% from the year-ago figure of 59 cents.

Top-Line Details

The company’s first-quarter net sales increased 27% year over year to $977.7 million. The increase was driven by higher sales in North America and China, supported by its pricing actions. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $965 million.



A. O. Smith’s quarterly sales in North America (comprising the United States and Canada water heaters and boilers) moved up 32% year over year to $730.1 million. The segment’s results were primarily driven by higher sales of boilers and water treatment products and the company’s pricing actions.



Segmental operating earnings were up 16.4% to $151.8 million on a year-over-year basis. The jump was on account of inflation-related price increases, partially offset by a rise in material and logistics costs.



Quarterly sales in the Rest of the World (including China, India and Europe) grew 15.2% year over year to $256 million. The increase was primarily backed by a positive mix in water treatment and water heater products in China and solid demand for commercial water treatment products and replacement filters.



The segment’s operating earnings were $24.8 million, reflecting a 110.2% increase year over year. A favorable product mix, higher volumes and lower advertising and selling expenses benefited the segment’s income.

Margin Details

In the quarter, A.O. Smith’s cost of sales was $636.1 million, up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Selling, general & administrative expenses were $179.8 million, up 8%.



Gross profit increased 18.4% year over year to $341.6 million with a margin of 34.9%, down 260 basis points. Interest expenses increased 50% to $1.5 million.

Liquidity & Cash Flow

On Mar 31, 2022, A.O. Smith’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $405.8 million compared with $443.3 million in the previous quarter.



At the end of the reported quarter, long-term debt was $288.6 million, up 52% from $189.9 million sequentially.



In the first three months of 2022, cash provided by the operating activities totaled $16.5 million compared with $104.4 million in the year-ago period.

Share Repurchases

In the first three months of 2022, the company repurchased shares worth $107.9 million compared with $67 million in the year-ago period. It paid dividends worth $44.2 million compared with $42.2 million a year ago.

Guidance

The company provided revenue and earnings guidance for 2022. It anticipates revenues to lie in the range of $4,030-$4,105 million.



It currently expects adjusted earnings of $3.35-$3.55.

