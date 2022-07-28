Markets
AOS

A. O. Smith Reaffirms FY22 Earnings View; Lowers Sales Forecast - Update

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) Thursday reaffirmed its fiscal 2022 earnings per share guidance of $1.56 to $1.76, and adjusted earnings guidance of $3.35 to $3.55 per share, an increase of 17 percent at the mid-point.

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $3.50 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the year, net sales is expected to be $3.96 billion to $4.04 billion, while analysts expect $4.04 billion.

Kevin Wheeler, chairman and chief executive officer, said, "Due to volume headwinds in the water heating business, we have lowered our sales outlook for 2022 to an increase between 12 percent and 14 percent year-over-year, including $100 million from Giant. The decrease in our sales outlook is offset by an expected improved price cost relationship across our North America segment through the remainder of 2022.."

In the year 2021, the company recorded earnings per share of $3.02, adjusted earnings per share of $2.96, and net sales of $3.54 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AOS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular