News & Insights

US Markets
AOS

A. O. Smith raises full-year adjusted profit forecast

July 27, 2023 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

July 27 (Reuters) - A. O. Smith AOS.N on Thursday raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast, helped by lower cost of steel and strong demand for water heaters in North America.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company now expects an adjusted profit of $3.45-$3.60 per share, compared with its prior projection of $3.30-$3.50 per share.

"We saw improvement in consumer demand in China in the quarter, especially for our water treatment products even as the Chinese economy remained challenged," Chief Executive Kevin Wheeler said.

Demand for water heaters have remained strong, driven by an uptick in commercial and residential real estate activities.

The company earned $157 million, or $1.04 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with $126.2, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AOS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.