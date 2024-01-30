News & Insights

A. O. Smith Q4 Profit, Revenue Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Water technology company A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Tuesday reported a profit of $137.3 million or $0.92 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $120.1 million or $0.78 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to pension settlement expense of $417.3 million in the previous-year quarter.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $144.4 million or $0.97 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.96 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales for the quarter increased to $988.1 million from $936.1 million last year. The consensus estimate stood at $987.19 million.

For 2024, the company expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.90-$4.15. Sales for the year are expected between $3.97 billion and $4.05 billion. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $4.05 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.

