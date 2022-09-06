A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is A. O. Smith's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 A. O. Smith had US$298.4m of debt, an increase on US$106.4m, over one year. But it also has US$459.4m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$161.0m net cash. NYSE:AOS Debt to Equity History September 6th 2022

A Look At A. O. Smith's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that A. O. Smith had liabilities of US$928.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$600.6m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$459.4m and US$621.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$448.0m.

Given A. O. Smith has a market capitalization of US$8.69b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, A. O. Smith also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Also good is that A. O. Smith grew its EBIT at 18% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine A. O. Smith's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. A. O. Smith may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, A. O. Smith generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 87% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that A. O. Smith has US$161.0m in net cash. The cherry on top was that in converted 87% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$424m. So we don't think A. O. Smith's use of debt is risky. Another factor that would give us confidence in A. O. Smith would be if insiders have been buying shares: if you're conscious of that signal too, you can find out instantly by clicking this link.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

