A. O. Smith Names Stephen Shafer President, COO

(RTTNews) - A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) announced on Monday that Stephen Shafer will assume the role of president and chief operating officer starting on March 18, 2024.

In his new position, Shafer will oversee the company's worldwide business divisions, encompassing operations, engineering, and IT.

Before joining A.O. Smith, Shafer had held the position of president at 3M Company's Automotive and Aerospace Solutions Division. His previous experience includes roles at McKinsey & Company and Ford Motor Company.

