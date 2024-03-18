News & Insights

Markets
AOS

A. O. Smith Names Stephen Shafer President, COO

March 18, 2024 — 08:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) announced on Monday that Stephen Shafer will assume the role of president and chief operating officer starting on March 18, 2024.

In his new position, Shafer will oversee the company's worldwide business divisions, encompassing operations, engineering, and IT.

Before joining A.O. Smith, Shafer had held the position of president at 3M Company's Automotive and Aerospace Solutions Division. His previous experience includes roles at McKinsey & Company and Ford Motor Company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.