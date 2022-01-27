A. O. Smith Issues FY22 Guidance - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) said its outlook for 2022 projects sales to increase between 16% and 18% year-over-year. The company anticipates the expected increase in sales to drive increased profitability and expects full year 2022 EPS to be between $1.56 and $1.76 and adjusted EPS to be between $3.35 and $3.55. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.53. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter net profit was $139.6 million or $0.87 per share compared to $120.0 million or $0.74 per share, prior year. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.77, for the quarter.

Fourth quarter revenue increased to $995.5 million from $834.5 million, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $962.32 million in revenue.

