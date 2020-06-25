A. O. Smith Displays Solid Prospects Despite Persistent Risks

On Jun 25, we issued an updated research report on A. O. Smith Corporation AOS.



In the past three months, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 21% compared with the industry’s growth of 17.4%.







Existing Business Scenario



A. O. Smith's replacement market, which accounts for approximately 85% of the North American water heater and boiler volumes, will likely act as a long-term growth driver. Solid demand for water-heating and water-treatment products in the United States coupled with improvement in the effectiveness of the company’s direct-to-consumer channel is likely to continue driving revenues of the company’s North America segment. Also, its focus on investments in product developments, automation and production efficiency will likely be beneficial, going forward.



Also, the company’s acquisition of Water-Right (completed in April 2019) has been enhancing its growth opportunities in the water treatment industry, especially in the wholesale and independent dealer array. For instance, the buyout contributed $14 million and $16 million to sales in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020, respectively. In addition, its strong liquidity position adds to its strength. Notably, at the end of first-quarter 2020, the company’s cash and cash equivalents increased 11.3% on a sequential basis to $416.1 million. Also, for the first three months of 2020, its cash flow from operations totaled $54.1 million, up 150% from the year-ago comparable period.



In addition, it remains committed toward rewarding its shareholders via repurchases and dividend payouts. It is worth mentioning here that although there is no change to its dividend plans, its share-buyback activities have been temporarily halted due to the coronavirus crisis.



However, persistent soft demand in end markets in China on account of the coronavirus outbreak remains concerning. Also, the company is witnessing low order rates for residential water heaters, particularly in North America. In April, its orders recorded a decline in low-single digits on an average basis compared with the average order rate in the first quarter. Moreover, in the same month, the commercial water heater order rates in North America declined 30-35%. In addition, weak end markets in India amid the pandemic remains concerning.



Apart from this, the company’s high capital expenditure might negatively impact its short-term liquidity. For 2020, it expects to incur a capital expenditure of $60-70 million. Also, on a P/E (TTM) basis, the stock looks a bit overvalued compared with the industry, with respective tallies of 22.33x and 18.12x. Notably, the company's multiple is higher than the industry's three-month highest level of 18.12x.



