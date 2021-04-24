A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.26 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Investors can purchase shares before the 29th of April in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of May.

A. O. Smith's upcoming dividend is US$0.26 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.04 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, A. O. Smith stock has a trailing yield of around 1.5% on the current share price of $68.36. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether A. O. Smith's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether A. O. Smith has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see A. O. Smith paying out a modest 46% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 31% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:AOS Historic Dividend April 24th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at A. O. Smith, with earnings per share up 6.0% on average over the last five years. The company is retaining more than half of its earnings within the business, and it has been growing earnings at a decent rate. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. A. O. Smith has delivered 23% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid A. O. Smith? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and A. O. Smith is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but A. O. Smith is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. There's a lot to like about A. O. Smith, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks A. O. Smith is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for A. O. Smith that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

