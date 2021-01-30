A. O. Smith Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) just released its latest yearly results and things are looking bullish. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 2.3% to hit US$2.9b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$2.12, some 8.0% above whatthe analysts had expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:AOS Earnings and Revenue Growth January 30th 2021

After the latest results, the nine analysts covering A. O. Smith are now predicting revenues of US$3.04b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a satisfactory 4.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to grow 14% to US$2.43. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.01b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.42 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$60.00. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on A. O. Smith, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$65.00 and the most bearish at US$35.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await A. O. Smith shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the A. O. Smith's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that A. O. Smith's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 4.8% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.6%p.a. over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 5.6% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that A. O. Smith is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for A. O. Smith going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with A. O. Smith , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

