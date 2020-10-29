A. O. Smith (AOS) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

A. O. Smith Corporation AOS has reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2020 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat estimates.

The company’s adjusted earnings were 66 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents. Also, the bottom line increased 24.5% from the year-ago figure of 53 cents.

Top-Line Details

The company’s third-quarter net sales increased 4.4% year over year to $760 million. The increase was driven by higher sales in North America. Notably, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $727 million.

A.O. Smith’s sales in North America (comprising the U.S. and Canada water heaters and boilers) moved up 5.7% year over year to $544 million. The segment’s results were driven by higher sales of residential water heaters and water treatment products, partially offset by lower commercial water heaters and boilers.



Segmental operating earnings were up about 9% to $133.1 million on a year-over-year basis. The increase was on account of higher sales volume of residential water heaters and water treatment products.



Quarterly sales in Rest of World (including China, India and Europe) grew 0.5% year over year to $221.4 million. The increase was primarily backed by higher consumer demand, partially offset by higher mix of mid-price products.



Operating earnings at the segment was $16.7 million compared with $4.1 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. Higher sales volume and lower operating costs were beneficial to the segment’s income.

Liquidity & Cash Flow

On Sep 30, 2020, A.O. Smith’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $377.9 million compared with $374 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



At the end of the reported quarter, long-term debt was $107.1 million compared with $277.2 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



In the first nine months of 2020, cash provided by the operating activities totaled $330.4 million compared with $280 million in the year-ago period.

Share Repurchases

In mid-March, the company suspended its share repurchase activity, owing to the uncertain business environment created by the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, it refrained from buying back any shares in the third quarter of 2020.

Guidance

The company updated earnings guidance for 2020. It expects adjusted earnings of $1.95-1.98 compared with $1.72-1.86 per share projected earlier. The mid-point reflects a year-over-year decline of 11.5%.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks are Kaman Corporation KAMN, Dover Corporation DOV and IDEX Corporation IEX. All these companies carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Kaman delivered a positive earnings surprise of 30.42%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Dover delivered a positive earnings surprise of 18.10%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



IDEX delivered a positive earnings surprise of 6.80%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

