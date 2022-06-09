A. O. Smith (AOS) Buys Atlantic Filter, Expands Presence

A. O. Smith Corporation AOS announced that it has completed the acquisition of Atlantic Filter Corporation. The financial terms of this all-cash transaction were kept under wraps.



Shares of A. O. Smith dipped 1.15% yesterday (Jun 8, 2022) to eventually close the trading session at $61.09.



Based in West Palm Beach, FL, Atlantic Filter Corporation is a family-owned business. It is a producer and supplier of water treatment products for the commercial, residential, industrial and institutional users. Atlantic Filter sells its products through retail dealership.

Acquisition Rationale

The Atlantic Filter buyout is anticipated to boost A. O. Smith’s position in the water treatment industry and strengthen its customer base in Florida and the adjacent regions. The addition of Atlantic Filter’s proficiency to the water treatment space will enhance A. O. Smith’s innovative portfolio of water heating and treatment products.



Atlantic Filter will be integrated into AOS’s water treatment business under the North America segment. Some other notable acquisitions made over time are Master Water Corporation (in 2021), Water-Right Group (in 2019), Hague Quality Water (in 2017) and Aquasana (in 2016).

Zacks Rank, Estimates and Price Performance

A. O. Smith, with a $9.3-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). AOS is poised to benefit from robust demand for products, supported by its strong retail and direct-to-consumer sales channel and pricing actions. Its healthy liquidity position and dedicated capital-deployment strategies add to its strength.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AOS’s earnings is pegged at $3.55 for 2022 and $3.85 for 2023, suggesting growth of 0.6% and 0.3% from the respective 60-day-ago figures.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of A. O. Smith have lost 7.7% compared with the 7.1% decline of the industry in the past three months.

