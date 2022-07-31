A Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) insider lowered their holding by 26% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Ziff Davis, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ZD ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ziff Davis

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP, Jeremy Rossen, for US$361k worth of shares, at about US$133 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$81.89). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Jeremy Rossen was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Ziff Davis Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Ziff Davis insiders own 4.1% of the company, worth about US$158m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ziff Davis Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Ziff Davis insiders selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Ziff Davis. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Ziff Davis (including 1 which can't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

