A Year-End Financial To-Do List That’s Actually Reasonable

We’re officially in the final stretch of 2022. How are your finances looking?

The end of the year is a great time to take a broad look at your overall financial picture. Doing so can help you identify where you may have room for improvement, such as slashing extraneous costs or adding a bit to your savings cushion.

While diving into your finances can be a long and arduous task for many, it doesn’t have to be. We’ve compiled just three financial to-dos for the end of the year that’ll set you up for success in 2023.

3 Financial To-Dos For the End of the Year

1. Evaluate Your Credit Cards

Credit cards are a widely used aspect of the American financial system—so much that the total credit card balance reached $930 billion in the third quarter of 2022, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Those balances are reaching pre-pandemic levels, signaling that the country is returning to pre-pandemic levels of spending.

While credit card debt is rising, so are interest rates—which means carrying a balance on credit cards is getting more expensive. Now is the time to rethink your credit card strategy.

Check your interest rates. Taking a look at what your card’s current interest rates will give you a better idea of which ones will be more expensive to use, should you not pay them off in full each month.

In some cases, consumers with good credit and a solid payment history can call their issuer and ask for a lower interest rate.

Use balance transfer offers. If you notice a card’s interest rate has ballooned—and you’re carrying a hefty balance on the card—consider taking advantage of a balance transfer offer. Consumers with strong credit scores often qualify for balance transfer cards with an introductory 0% interest rate for a specified period of time, which can help you save hundreds of dollars in interest while paying the balance down.

Keep in mind that balance transfer cards come with risks. If you don’t pay the balance off in full before the promotional APR period expires, you’ll pay interest on the remaining balance. You also risk being tempted to continue spending on the card you transferred your balance from—and potentially dig your debt hole even deeper. Most also charge a fee so do the math to ensure that your savings in interest outweigh any fees you pay.

Ditch cards you don’t use. If you’ve got a handful of credit cards that you barely use, you could be wasting hundreds of dollars each year to annual fees. Some premium cards charge as much as $695 per year.

The end of the year is a great time to reevaluate which credit cards you want to keep in your wallet—and which ones are worth ditching. Review each card’s rewards offerings to determine if paying the annual fee is worth it. For example, if you’re not an avid traveler, then having a travel rewards credit card that grants you access to airport lounges and free checked baggage is probably not worth the price of the annual fee for that card.

Keep in mind that canceling a credit card can have a negative impact on your credit score. If you’re considering applying for a new line of credit in the near future, such as a mortgage or auto loan, you may want to hold off on closing the account until after you obtain the new loan.

2. Dive Deep into Your Budget

Even if you don’t have a formal monthly budget, you should take a close look at your finances to determine where there might be room for improvement. That can include cutting down on extraneous expenses to build more of a financial cushion next year.

Slash your monthly subscriptions. If you haven’t combed through your bank and credit card statement with a fine tooth comb lately—or ever—you might not realize how many monthly subscriptions you’re paying for that you seldom use.

“Like pruning your shrubs, pruning your expenses should be an annual practice, with the goal of providing better financial health and wellbeing,” says Craig Kirkland, director of retail banking for Nevada State Bank.

If there are subscriptions you can’t live without, Kirkland says it’s worth calling up businesses and negotiating a lower price or obtaining more services for your current payment. This tactic can be used on a variety of services, including gym memberships, car insurance, home alarm companies and more, according to Kirkland.

Check on your emergency fund. Outdated advice says consumers should aim to have six months’ worth of funds set aside for a financial emergency. For Americans living paycheck to paycheck, that can be unattainable.

If you’re overwhelmed with the idea of saving a large amount of money, or are unable to due to your financial situation, start small. Families with just $250 to $750 in cash savings are less likely to face serious financial hardships, such as eviction or utility shutoffs, than those who have less than $250 saved, according to research by the Urban Institute.

If you’re not saving for emergencies, focus on developing a saving habit by making it a budget item, no matter how small. You can also simplify the process by setting up automatic transfers to your savings account each payday.

3. Review Your Investments

This year was the worst year for the S&P 500 in more than a decade. While investors should stay the course on their long-term investments for retirement, there are a few other ways they can check in with their portfolios before the end of the year.

Check your retirement contribution limits. For 2022, the individual 401(k) contribution limit is $20,500 (or $27,000 if you’re age 50 or older). If you haven’t reached this limit yet, you might consider making an additional contribution before the year ends. In 2023, the limit increases to $22,500 for individuals ($30,000 for those age 50 or older).

Consider alternative investments. If you’re looking for broader diversification, alternative investments could be a viable option. These investments, which include natural resources and real estate, may resist volatility due to inflation or a recession more than dividend stocks alone.

Reevaluate where you stand on crypto. It’s been a nasty year for cryptocurrency. Crypto exchange FTX’s fall from grace is continuing to reverberate throughout the industry, with trading platform BlockFi now filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Take some time at the end of this year to think about where you stand on investing in cryptocurrency, and whether or not you’re comfortable with all the risks that come with it.

