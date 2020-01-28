A year after sanctions, Venezuela's embattled oil industry hangs on

Venezuela's oil exports have steadily risen in recent months, throwing a lifeline to President Nicolas Maduro, as Washington has failed to make good on threats to deal a death blow to its oil industry since sanctioning state oil company PDVSA a year ago.
